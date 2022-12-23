King Charles chooses poignant location to film first Christmas speech The monarch has recorded his first Christmas message

King Charles is set to deliver his first Christmas speech on Sunday as monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.

For his first speech, Charles chose a very poignant location to have it recorded, as he sat in the quire at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, where his parents are buried. His grandparents, King George VI and the Queen Mother are also buried in the chapel, alongside the ashes of his aunt, Princess Margaret.

Behind His Majesty is a Christmas tree that has been decorated with a range of sustainable ornaments, including paper and glass as well as natural products such as pine cones. The floral arrangements were made up with English foliage, including holly, berried ivy and red skimmia.

Following the recording of the message, the tree was re-used by St George's Chapel in the Dean's Cloister for visitors.

Speaking about Charles' first Christmas message as monarch, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash said: "The King's first Christmas message will be very poignant and he will pay a warm tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth, so it's very touching that he has chosen to record it inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is her final resting place.

"The sustainable tree decorations are another very personal touch that show how he is doing things in his own way."

The King's message was recorded in Windsor

The King will spend Christmas at Sandringham alongside the Queen Consort, and they are expected to be joined by other members of the royal family during the festive season.

The late Queen would often remain at her Norfolk home following the festivities, returning to London in February, however, Charles will not do the same.

The monarch is expected to be travelling to his Scottish home of Birkhall, alongside the Queen Consort, early in the new year, where he will stay for a number of weeks.

