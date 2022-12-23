Royals begin to arrive at Sandringham for first Christmas without the Queen It will be a bittersweet Christmas for the royals this year

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Sandringham where they will host other members of the royal family for their first Christmas since the death of the Queen.

DISCOVER: Royal photographer details what really goes on during recording of monarch's Christmas speech

Charles and Camilla arrived privately at the Norfolk residence earlier on Friday, with Prince William and Princess Kate, alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, expected to join them over the coming days. The royals typically spend Christmas up at Sandringham, and it was a personal favourite of the late Queen's.

WATCH: The best bits of the royals staying at Sandringham

Loading the player...

Her Majesty would often travel by train to King's Lynn before making the rest of the trip by car, but Charles and Camilla opted for a less public arrival.

READ: Royal Collection Trust curator reveals new Christmas decorations introduced at Windsor Castle following Queen's death

MORE: Princess Kate fans all saying the same thing after moving Christmas message

On Christmas Day, the family will head to St. Magdalene's Church for the Christmas service, and it's thought that Prince Louis might attend the service with his family for the first time.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, says: "Prince Louis is now the same age his sister Princess Charlotte was when she did her first Christmas Day walkabout after church on Christmas Day, so royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him with his siblings and parents this year after he nearly stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

Prince Louis may join his family at the church service

Following the service, the royals will likely spend the rest of the day in private, as well as watching King Charles' first Christmas message as monarch.

SEE: Princess Kate dazzles in Chanel-inspired sparkly jacket

DISCOVER: Princess Kate to pass on this special Christmas tradition to her children?

Following Christmas, the late Queen used to remain at Sandringham until February, however King Charles is set to break this tradition.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

The monarch and Queen Consort are expected to head for their Scottish residence in Birkhall in early January, where they are set to remain for several weeks.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.