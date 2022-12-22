Police issue warning to royal fans ahead of King Charles hosting Christmas at Sandringham King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are celebrating Christmas Day in Sandringham

Royal well-wishers are expected to descend in Sandringham this weekend as the royal family resume their traditional Christmas Day walkabout.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are celebrating Christmas Day at the late Queen's former Norfolk Estate with members of their family, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

However, Norfolk Police have encouraged visitors to plan their journey and allow plenty of time due to security checks and local road closures.

In a statement, released on Twitter on Thursday, Norfolk Police said: "People visiting Sandringham on Christmas Day are advised traffic control measures will be in place.

"Our advice is to arrive in plenty of time to access the public viewing area as we will have our usual precautionary security measures in place, including searches upon entry.

"Local officers will also be on duty around the estate to make sure people can access and leave the area easily."

The gathering at Sandringham will be the first time the royals have spent Christmas at the private royal residence since 2019, and it will be a poignant period following the death of the Queen in September.

The royal family will be in Sandringham for Christmas this year

Buckingham Palace recently said in a brief statement: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022."

King Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

Royal Christmases feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch. King Charles has reportedly pre-recorded his historic first Christmas Broadcast as monarch when he will no doubt reflect on the loss of his mother and her legacy.

