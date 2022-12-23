Royal Collection Trust curator reveals new Christmas decorations introduced at Windsor Castle following Queen's death HELLO! has launched a new royal podcast

Royal fans look forward to the royal family's residences transforming during Christmas time – Windsor Castle unveils a 20ft tree every year, as well as seven others – and this December, despite the Queen's sad passing in September, was no different.

Royal Collection Trust curators began working on Christmas back in July, as detailed by Kathryn Jones in our new podcast, A Right Royal Podcast, and even following the transition into a new reign, new decorations were introduced – and she explains why they are extra special.

"We usually start planning [Christmas decorations] in the middle of the summer," Kathryn told Andrea during a visit to Windsor Castle.

In total, eight Christmas trees are put up in Windsor Castle

Revealing how long it takes her and her team to get Windsor ready for the festive season, she adds: "It's taken us about three days. That's excluding, obviously, going into the Windsor Great Park to select the trees and bring them up to Windsor Castle."

After revealing the new decorations they have introduced this year, and if the monarch likes to be involved in the finishing touches, Kathryn went on to reveal what happens to the trees once they are taken down mid-January.

The RCT curators start planning Christmas in the summer

"They will be used in the Windsor Home Park. They're taken away by the gardeners and recycled," she revealed.

Listen to our very first episode above, dedicated to royals at Christmas. As well as catching up with Kathryn, we spoke retired PA photographer John Stillwell, who reveals exactly what went on when the monarch recorded her Christmas message, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's former chef Carolyn Robb, who spent 11 years with the family at Kensington Palace and witnessed many adorable family moments, and our very own royal editor, Emily Nash, who reveals what we can expect to happen in the next couple of days.

