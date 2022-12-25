19 brilliant photos of the royals looking festive at Christmas Take a festive trip down memory lane with the royals...

It's Christmas, and we hope you're having a happy one! The royals are big fans of this time of year and have often helped us to get into the festive spirit.

From a younger Prince George sucking on a candy cane to Prince William building his very own gingerbread house, they love celebrating this very special time of the year.

And who can forget how delighted King Charles looked when he met Santa Claus? Keep reading to see these and more special festive photos from the royal family album...

To kick off the fun, the incredible photograph below shows the late Queen and Prince Philip admiring their decorated Christmas tree while filming a television special about life in the British royal family in 1969.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her creative side as she made Christmas decorations with residents from the Royal Variety Charity's care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, in December 2018. Meghan, who was pregnant with son Archie at the time, looked glowing.

The Countess of Wessex got into the Christmas spirit as she helped to bake flapjacks and decorate Christmas baubles for one of her patronages, Disability Initiative, at the Camberley Resource Centre in December 2020.

Sophie looked pretty pleased with her Christmas pudding-themed bauble!

Queen Elizabeth II posed in front of the fantastic Christmas tree in Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas message in 2017.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed their candy canes after Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church on December 25, 2016.

The Princess Kate helped children pick out the perfect Christmas tree as she visited a farm in Buckinghamshire, in December 2019, in connection with her patronage Family Action. The mum-of-three also wore a themed festive ensemble consisting of a red Perfect Moment puffer jacket, a green jumper and jeans.

The Queen laughed with fashion designer Zandra Rhodes while they both admired Christmas decorations on the tree in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in 1998.

Prince Harry posed with a hilarious Christmas hat (complete with pigtails) and a mini Christmas tree as he stood outside his tent at Camp Bastion on December 12, 2012 in Afghanistan.

Kate helped to wrap Christmas presents during a visit with Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York, to the Northside Center for Child Development on December 8, 2014 in New York City.

King Charles looked delighted to meet Father Christmas during a visit to Castell Coch to learn about the castle's history, refurbishment and programme of community activities on December 8, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales.

The Prince of Wales decorated a gingerbread house at a Christmas party for the charity 'The Mix' in London in December 2016.

The Princess of Wales attended the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party on December 15, 2015 in London.

The Queen Consort decorated the Clarence House Christmas tree with the help of underprivileged children from the London Taxi Driver's Fund in 2006.

Camilla switched on the Christmas lights in Bath in 2010 with a very special guest... Santa!

The Duchess Of York posed with presents at the Annual Motor Neurone Disease Christmas Luncheon in 2002.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attended the Christmas gala concert for the best school band on December 14, 2017 and made a very special festive friend indeed.

Prince Jacques of Monaco met a snowman mascot at the annual Christmas gifts distribution at Monaco Palace in December 2016.

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her parents Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit decorated a Christmas tree during a Christmas photo session at the Royal Palace in Oslo in 2017.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022.

