Prince William forced to interrupt Christmas break with family to travel abroad

Prince William is en route to Kuwait in the Middle East to pay condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following the death of His Late Highness, Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Prince of Wales is making the journey on behalf of his father, King Charles - highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship between the UK and Kuwait.

© Getty Prince William is flying to Kuwait on royal duties

The Royal Family has longstanding ties with Kuwait and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who visited the UK three times this year: for the Coronation in May, as a Guest of Government in August, and to meet the King in October.

Prince William will also be joined by the Foreign Secretary, David Cameron in Kuwait.

The dad-of-three would ordinarily be gearing up for the festive season around this time of year, with his three children having finished school for the Christmas holidays on Friday. The royal and his family often have a busy schedule in the lead-up to the 25th.

© Jordan Pettitt/WPA Pool/Shutterstock King Charles III was joined by the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at Buckingham Palace in October

At the start of December, William, his wife Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, were spotted shopping for Christmas trees at Windsor Great Park.

Speaking to HELLO!, a source spoke about the family tradition behind their visit. "It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park," they explained. "The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."

© Getty The Wales family will spend Christmas at Sandringham

Shortly after they visited Windsor Great Park, the family attended a carol concert hosted by Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey on December 8.

WATCH: Princess Kate is a vision in white for Christmas carol concert

The event, which was linked to Kate's Shaping Us campaign and was dedicated to those who work to support babies, young children and families across the United Kingdom, saw performances from the Westminster Choir, as well as guest stars Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Freya Ridings.

The Wales's were joined by various members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.

© Getty William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the Christmas concert

When William returns to the UK from Kuwait, he'll be preparing to travel to the King's Sandringham estate, where the royal family will gather for Christmas, as per tradition.

According to ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, the family will be joined by Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren, who will join for lunch.