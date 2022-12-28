Sarah Ferguson wows in mini dress in first picture since royal Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The period between Christmas and New Year is normally reserved for lounging on the sofa, but that's not the case for Sarah Ferguson.

READ: Sarah Ferguson reveals fun Christmas plans with Princess Eugenie's son August

Rather than resting and reflecting on the year, the 64-year-old got straight back to work after Christmas – and looked rather glamorous while doing it.

WATCH: Inside Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew's relationship

Loading the player...

On Tuesday, Sarah took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a classy green cape, a mini dress and fashion-forward lace-up boots, captioned: "On my way to sign books!"

PHOTOS: Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson cuddle up for photos at lavish event

GALLERY: Royal wives and husbands' first Christmas at Sandringham

The royal, who is a grandmother to two, was likely referring to her latest book, A Most Intriguing Lady, which is set to be released in early 2023.

A Most Intriguing Lady is the sequel to Her Heart For A Compass, which was released in August 2021.

Sarah Ferguson wowed her followers in a mini dress

Sarah's followers were equally excited by her ensemble as they were by the news of her next book. One fan wrote: "That outfit is fantastic!! Love the emerald green and shoes!" while another commented: "Very stylish in that cape."

READ: Princess Beatrice's husband allowed to break this Christmas tradition thanks to Meghan Markle

Ahead of the festive period, it was reported that Sarah would be spending the Christmas period at Sandringham, though she wasn't seen in the photos of the royal family taken at the church on Christmas Day.

Sarah Ferguson was busy signing copies of her book

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! Sarah explained: "I love a family Christmas. I'm so proud of my children as mothers, I really spoil them every day. When it comes to gifts for the grandchildren, I often buy them toys that I like myself."

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.