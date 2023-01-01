King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in good spirits as they attend church at Sandringham on New Year's Day The royal couple were greeted by well-wishers

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were photographed attending church at Sandringham on New Year's Day – and they looked to be in great spirits as they greeted well-wishers who had gathered to say hello.

The weather was fine for the royals as they made the journey to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday morning, the first time the King has attended a New Year's Day service in his capacity as monarch.

Camilla both wrapped up warm and looked incredibly stylish in a belted brown coat with a matching hat featuring a striking feather detail, which she teamed with slouchy black velvet boots.

His Majesty was dapper in a dark suit with a blue shirt and red striped tie, which he wore with a light brown overcoat.

He could be seen chatting to gathered crowds and members of the public were clearly delighted to meet the couple, with one fan handing Camilla a sweet bouquet of pink tulips, which she could be seen carrying.

King Charles and Camilla made the appearance before they prepared to leave Sandringham following the festive period.

Camilla was given flowers by a member of the public. Image: Geoff Robinson

Along with their extended family, they celebrated Christmas at the Norfolk estate, as the royals traditionally do. However, they are now expected to travel to Scotland.

The previous day, the King released his first New Year Honours List, which recognised the work of more than a thousand members of the public and a few select royal staff.

The King greeted well-wishers. Image: Geoff Robinson

Among those to be honoured was Princess Anne’s loyal hairdresser, Dawn Murphy.

She was awarded a Royal Victorian Medal for her many years of service while Anne's Lady in Waiting, Margaret Hammond, was also recognised for her work, receiving a promotion to the title of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Other recipients include guitarist Brian May, who received a knighthood, Countdown's Rachel Riley, who was made an MBE for her Holocaust education work and actor Stephen Graham, who has been made an OBE for his services to drama.

Photos: Geoff Robinson

