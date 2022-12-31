Rachel Riley breaks silence after receiving incredible news Rachel has been recognised in King Charles' first Honours List

Rachel Riley was amongst the several famous faces that were recognised for their work at the New Year Honour's List on Friday, with the Countdown star receiving an MBE for her contribution to fighting antisemitism.

The mathematician, whose mother is Jewish, has spent years campaigning against antisemitic racism, as well as online abuse.

RELATED: Exclusive: Rachel Riley gets candid about 'mum guilt', and how she lives sustainably with Pasha

The presenter took to Instagram to share the news of her MBE, captioning the post: "Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE in the King's New Year's Honours for services to Holocaust education."

Rachel Riley shared the news with her Instagram followers

"Grateful to everyone who has sent well wishes and support over the years. This is very much shared with so many people who also dedicate their time and energy to fighting anti-Jewish racism. I promise to keep working to deserve the honour."

"PS I love this picture from a 2019 @holocaustuk event, with Sir Ben Helfgott, you can read about this life story on the HET website, he's amazing," she concluded.

MORE: Rachel Riley awarded £50,000 in damages after winning libel case against blogger

Friends and followers rushed to the comments to share their support for the 36-year-old. Vanessa Feltz wrote: "Mazeltov! Brilliantly done and so richly deserved. Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips added: "Brilliant Rachel. Congratulations. Well deserved and thank you for speaking out."

Over 1,000 people were recognised for their work in the Honour's List

It wasn't just celebs expressing their congratulations for the mother-of-two. "Well done Rachel - keep fighting for everything you believe in," wrote one follower. Another penned: "Well deserved. Thank you for all you do to stop antisemitic racism."

READ: King Charles honours royal aide at centre of Meghan Markle bullying allegations

Other celebrities that were recognised for their work in King Charles' first Honours List included guitarist Brian May, who received a knighthood, actor Stephen Graham, and four England women's football players, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Beth Mead.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox