King Charles gives Princess Anne hairdresser a special honour after years of service

King Charles' first New Years Honours List has been announced, with members of the royal household including Princess Anne's hairdresser among those being recognised.

More than 1,000 people were honoured for their work or societal contributions - as well as a select few royal members of staff.

Princess Anne's hairdresser, Dawn Murphy, was awarded a Royal Victorian Medal for her many years of service. Anne's Lady in Waiting, Margaret Hammond, was also recognised for her work, receiving a promotion to the title of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Princess Anne's Lady in Waiting has served the royal for over 20 years

Margaret Hammond has been a Lady in Waiting for the royal household since 2005, after serving as the secretary to Princess Anne prior.

Other recipients of the honour include celebrities, athletes and musicians for their contributions to society. Among the famous faces that were honoured, guitarist Brian May received a knighthood, Countdown's Rachel Riley was made an MBE for her Holocaust education work, and actor Stephen Graham has been made an OBE for his services to drama.

The Honours List is the first since Charles became King

Members of the England women's football team were also honoured after winning the Euro 2022 cup in the summer. The Lionesses that were recognised were Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Ellen White and Beth Mead.

The 1,100 people honoured are appointed to the Royal Victorian Order, created in 1896 by Queen Victoria, who began appointing awards in recognition of those who had served her.

