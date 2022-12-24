Monaco royals pose for annual Christmas photo – and look at Princess Gabriella Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are parents to twin children

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have released a commemorative Christmas photo as they posed alongside their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

While many of the royals chose a more formal pose for the snap, Gabriella ended up stealing the show, as she adopted a more playful look. The eight-year-old posed with one hand on her hip and her other arm outstretched with her hand resting on the hands of her twin brother. The young royal had a beige dress, but her yellow sparkly headband made her resemble an angel on top of a Christmas tree.

Jacques looked very dapper in a black suit, while his father echoed a similar look, but with a blue suit. Charlene looked as elegant as ever in a green floor-length gown.

The royals posed in an extravagant living room with an enormous tree towering over them in the background, adorned with gold and green ornaments.

An ornate fireplace had been decorated with the same ornaments.

Gabriella stole the show in the festive photo

It's been an eventful 2022 for Princess Charlene, who made her return to public life after having spent most of 2021 out of the spotlight following an ENT infection.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Prince Albert, 64 shared his pride in his wife. "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well," he shared.

"As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about.

"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes."

The mother and daughter have a close bond

He added: "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are."

Referring to his wife's health, Albert said: "Last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."

