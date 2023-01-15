Mike Tindall to interview his 'love' Zara Tindall - watch trailer The former England rugby player introduced viewers to his 'love' in the adoring clip

Mike Tindall's fans were incredibly excited to learn that the former England rugby player and host of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast will be fronting a new YouTube series - and his wife Zara Tindall plays a key role.

On Sunday, Magic Millions announced via their YouTube channel that Mike is set to be the host of a new and exciting interview series titled "Mike Drop". The father of three will meet with a lineup of interviewees from around the world, all of whom share a common passion - horses.

WATCH: Mike Tindall introduces his "love" Zara Tindall in teaser clip

In the teaser video for the first episode of Mike Drop, the I'm A Celebrity star sat down with Olympic silver medallist, Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women, and equine industry advocate - his wife, Zara.

"Hello, my love," Mike says in the clip, beaming at his wife who echoes his charming greeting with: "Hello, my love."

Zara is set to be Mike's first interviewee in Mike Drop

"How much have Katie and Gerry done for horseracing?" Mike asks his wife, who proceeds to explain that the Magic Millions founders have created one of the most important dates in the racing calendar around the world.

"The people they bring together, the different sports they're involved in, and all disciplines are reaping the benefit of their passion, their support and their love for horses," Zara continued. "It really is a showcase for the world. Work hard and play hard - but that's what Australia is about isn't it?"

The couple share a passion for horses

Zara and Mike live with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, but the couple has previously described Australia as their second home - and that relocating to Australia could even be on the cards one day.

"Early January is bleak over here so it's nice to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach – especially for the kids, taking them in the ocean is brilliant," said Mike.

He added: "It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much."

Zara continued: "Mia loves swimming. Of course, the climate allows you to be able to go swimming all day every day. When we first took her to Australia she was 11 months old; we kickstarted her love of water."

According to Magic Millions, the YouTube series is set to air its first episode on Tuesday 24 January.

