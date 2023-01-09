Mike Tindall and wife Zara look seriously loved-up in romantic kiss photo The couple wed in 2011

Mike Tindall delighted fans on Monday with a carousel of seriously romantic photos featuring his wife, Zara.

Taking to Instagram, the former I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant shared a sneak peek inside the couple's visit to the Magic Millions polo and showjumping event on Australia's Gold Coast.

Among the sun-drenched snaps, the professional rugby player posted a touching photo of himself greeting Zara with a congratulatory kiss. The sweet encounter took place in the middle of the polo field, with Zara bending down towards Mike from atop her horse.

Mike, 44, looked particularly dapper in a smart linen suit comprising a blush pink blazer, a pair of white chinos and a baby blue shirt. Zara, 41, meanwhile, donned a sporty polo ensemble featuring a navy polo shirt, white jeans, black leather riding boots and a light blue polo helmet.

The duo looked radiant

Alongside the photos, Mike penned: "Incredible day @magicmillionspolo So much fun, #showjumping #polo and music! What more does anyone want on a Sunday!"

He continued: "@nachofigueras goes home happy with a win for the first time in a few years. @b1slater better luck next time!! Roll on the rest of the @magicmillions week!!"

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You both look great," followed by a red heart emoji, whilst a second noted: "Loving the pink."

The couple share three children together

"Zara looks stunning," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Awww so sweet."

Elsewhere, Mike shared a gorgeous snapshot of the smitten couple arriving at the glitzy event. Dressed up to the nines, Princess Anne's daughter looked radiant in a cornflower blue linen dress featuring puff sleeves and a cinched-in waistline.

The mum-of-three teamed her sophisticated number with a sand-hued leather crossbody bag, a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and simple hoop earrings. In terms of hair and makeup, Zara elevated her look with a chic chignon and a natural, bronzed complexion.

