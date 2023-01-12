Zara and Mike Tindall look so in love in brand-new travel photos The couple stayed in Australia after Mike appeared on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here…

Zara and Mike Tindall delighted fans on Wednesday after sharing an ultra-romantic photo as they headed out of a hike in Australia.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former rugby star, 44, looked happier than ever as he posed with his wife of 11 years who were captured during their Byron Bay walk. In the photo, Mike was squinting with joy whilst cuddling Zara who was smiling up lovingly at her beau.

Captioning the post he penned: "Great way to start the day! Little walk with the crew before heading back to @magicmillions sales to watch the last of our syndicate go inter the hammer!! Lot 458 Pierata colt by Talented Miss @widdenstud #magicmillions."

Other photos in the carousel showed the pair posing with friends who joined them for their walk, as well as a number of snaps showing Mike posing with a horse.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the fabulous update. "Such a beautiful view..stay happy and blessed, Zara you are so beautiful."

A second added: "Living the dream life," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third penned: "Looks beautiful x."

The pair looked so happy

The touching photo came just days after the happy couple were spotted stepping out in Queensland for the first time since Zara's cousin Prince Harry's string of royal bombshells were revealed following the unanticipated early release of his memoir Spare last week.

The duo simply glowed as they enjoyed a fun day in Queensland, courtesy of Magic Millions, an organisation of which both Zara and Mike are ambassadors. The duo were seen alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky at the sun-soaked event.

The happy couple enjoyed a hike with friends

Prince Harry's tell-all book, which doesn't hit shelves on Monday, has already made headlines with it's shocking royal revelations. In one part of the book, the Duke reveals what the then Duchess of Cambridge thought when he told her and Prince William that he was dating Meghan Markle.

Other bombshells, including Harry's last conversation with the Queen before her death and how Harry believed Diana was in hiding for years, can be seen in our full roundup piece of the biggest stories to emerge from the publication.

