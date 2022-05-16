Elon Musk's relationship history: from Amber Heard to Grimes The billionaire has been linked to some famous faces...

Is Elon Musk a force for good or evil? That's a question which Channel 4 seeks to uncover with its new documentary, Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain?

MORE: The Staircase original director criticises TV drama remake

The billionaire frequently makes headlines, most recently for acquiring Twitter and being the founder of Space X. But he also makes the news thanks to his personal life. Find out about his relationship history here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Has Amber Heard had surgery? A surgeon investigates

Elon Musk's first marriage to Justine Musk

Elon's first wife was Justine Musk, nee Wilson, and the pair married in 2000. The couple welcomed their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002, however he tragically died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at ten weeks old.

Justine and Elon went on to have twins, Griffin and Xavier, in 2004 before welcoming triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian, two years later. But the marriage wasn't to last and the husband wife parted ways in 2008.

MORE: Everything Elon Musk has said about relationship with Amber Heard

MORE: Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 'intensely passionate' 15-month marriage

Justine Musk divorced from Elon in 2008

Elon Musk's relationship with Talulah Riley

Elon's next high-profile relationship was with actress Talulah Riley. The star is known for her roles in titles such as Pride & Prejudice, Inception and St Trinian's. The pair got engaged just six weeks after Elon had filed for divorce from Justine. Talulah and Elon married in 2010 and have had a somewhat on-and-off relationship since.

In 2012, Elon called off their marriage and filed for divorce. However, a later, the pair remarried and announced they were officially back together. But, by the end of 2014, Elon had filed for divorce again and by 2016, the marriage was over.

MORE: Why Amber Heard's baby announcement broke the internet in 2021

Elon and Talulah had an on-off marriage

Elon Musk's relationship with Amber Heard

In late 2016, Aquaman actress Amber Heard began dating Elon shortly after her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp. Amber, who is currently involved in on-going court proceedings with her ex, only dated Elon for a year, and the couple parted ways due to busy careers getting in the way.

Amber and Elon dated for a year

Elon Musk's relationship with Grimes

More recently, Elon has been involved with singer Grimes. The couple began dating in 2018 and were together for three years before they parted ways in 2021. In May 2020, they welcomed their first child together, who they named X Æ A-12, but they later changed their son's name X Æ A-XII in order to comply with California law.

Elon and Grimes have two children but are separated

In March 2022, Grimes revealed she had welcomed a second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The singer also confirmed that the pair had got back together. The couple have since split for good.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.