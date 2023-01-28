Prince William and Princess Kate send rare personal message following sad death The Prince and Princess of Wales mourned the loss of Clare Drakeford

The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted an emotional message following the sad passing of Clare Drakeford, the wife of Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

Clare passed away suddenly on Saturday, and political and public figures have been reaching out to the Welsh politician to offer their condolences. In their moving tribute, William and Kate penned: "Sending our thoughts and prayers to Mark Drakeford and his family." They signed off with their initials: "W & C."

Many of their followers responded to the message, penning their sadness for Mark.

Confirming Clare's passing, a spokesperson for the Welsh government said: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Mark and Clare married in 1977, with the pair sharing three children together.

Clare Drakeford passed away on Saturday

The Welsh Labour leader often kept his personal life out of the spotlight, but in 2020 he revealed that he was isolating from both her and his elderly mother while they shielded themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark revealed that he was living in a separate building in their garden, while allowing her to keep the main family home.

Other figures expressed their sadness following Clare's death, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posting: "My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time. On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling. Sending him love and strength."

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives added: "My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time. On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing."

