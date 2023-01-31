King Charles honours historian who appears in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series King Charles presented David Olusoga with an OBE

One of the many duties of the monarch is bestowing honours onto people of the realm who have contributed to their field of expertise.

On Tuesday, King Charles carried out these duties and one of the people he bestowed an OBE to had appeared in Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary that examined the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. His Majesty presented an OBE to David Olusoga for his services to history and community integration.

David appeared in the second and third episodes of the Netflix series where he spoke about the political climate of the United Kingdom at the time of Harry and Meghan's blossoming romance.

He argued that their relationship was "embedding itself in a nation that is having a pretty toxic debate about the European Union" and a debate that featured immigration at the "absolute centre".

Most honours are decided by the UK government instead of the royal family, and the monarch doesn't have jurisdiction over who is presented with an OBE.

David received an OBE from the King

Harry and Meghan's docuseries contained many bombshell revelations about their time as senior royals, with HELLO! providing a comprehensive list of the major moments as each episode aired.

In one candid moment, Harry explained that the royal family had questioned why Meghan needed "protection" when she and the Duke of Sussex went public with their relationship.

He said: "The direction from the Palace was don't say anything.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series aired last December

"But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well.

"So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like 'my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?'

"I said 'the difference here is the race element'."

