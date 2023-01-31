King Charles III's happiest moments over the years The monarch is a doting dad and granddad

King Charles is often seen sharing a warm smile and engaging in a jovial conversation when carrying out his royal duties - particularly when he's surrounded by loved ones, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

Over the years, King Charles has been pictured sharing heartwarming moments with his sons – whether that's when they are on holiday abroad or when they passed their driving tests.

Not only is he the reigning monarch and a loving father to his sons, but the King is also a doting grandfather. His eldest son Prince William has previously described him as being "brilliant" in his familial role, and it's clear Charles takes his job as "Grandpa Wales" very seriously.

Here at HELLO!, we have decided to look back at some of our favourite moments of Charles looking happier than ever. Watch the video below…

Loading the player...

Take a look back at some of Charles' other happy moments here. Back in October 1985, Charles adorably played peek-a-boo with his children to try and get them to smile and laugh during an official photoshoot.

MORE: Proof King Charles and Camilla have the BEST time on royal tour

SEE: 22 times Princess Kate looked her happiest in public

Charles was assisting photographer Tim Graham at the home shoot, which took place at Kensington Palace shortly after Harry's first birthday; William was aged three.

Find out more about Harry's relationship with his father in our new royal podcast

Despite the formality of the event – Charles and his sons were attending the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Kensington Palace – the monarch still enjoyed a chuckle with his boys.

Ski holidays were a regular occurrence for the royals. Here, the family take a break from skiing and hop on their toboggans during a trip to Klosters, Switzerland.

The royal often shares a laugh with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during outings.

In 2019, King Charles looked to be having a brilliant time trying his hand at grinding sugar cane during a visit to a paladar called Habanera, a privately owned restaurant in Cuba.

Last year, Princess Royal and King Charles were seen laughing during the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.