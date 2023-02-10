What do Zara and Mike Tindall do for a living? The daughter of Princess Anne met the former rugby star in 2003…

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her doting husband Mike are often seen out and about with their royal relatives, but as they carry no royal titles themselves you may be wondering what they do for a living.

WATCH: Zara And Mike Tindall's Love Story

Loading the player...

What is Zara Tindall's job?

Zara does not get any financial help from the crown but much like her mother is a fellow equestrian and professionally competes in the sport and even competed in the Olympics in London in 2012. The star bagged a win and took home a silver medal as part of the Great British Eventing team.

Zara takes after her equestrian mother

Off the back of her commendable sporting success, in 2020, the doting mother became a director at Cheltenham racecourse. Within her role, Zara was able to help promote the Equestrian Team Great Britain as they prepared for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games.

Zara is a director at Cheltenham Racecourse

Her impressive equestrian career has also led the blonde beauty to obtain a number of endorsement deals with a slew of high-end brands, such as outdoor clothing company Musto, worth an estimated $1.55 million and Howrse worth more than $100,000.

The deals don't stop at sports brands for the star, who also has contracts with luxury companies Land Rover, Rolex and investment firm Artemis.

TRENDING NOW: Meghan Markle and daughter Lilibet are totally identical in rare photos

Zara's youngest daughter Lena, four, was quick to follow in her working mother's footsteps and actually joined her for a day's work when she was just three months old in an advert for pram company, icandy, another brand Zara is an ambassador for - a royal first!

The star won a silver medal in London's 2012 Olympics

In the advert, Zara gives her newborn a touching kiss on the cheek before placing her back into one of their glamorous prams.

A spokesman for iCandy confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that the Queen’s granddaughter has now been given another credit for her glowing CV, as an "iCandy parent".

She and her husband Mike also get income from their property investments.

What is Mike Tindall's job?

Mike Tindall is mainly known for his 17-year stint as an professional rugby star, which comes with a string of exciting opportunities.

Mike played professional rugby for 17 years

He started playing professionally aged 18 before retiring at age 35. After that, he went on to coach his former team, Gloucestershire, where he is thought to earn between £100,000 and £200,000 a year according to the Irish Mirror.

Much like his equestrian wife Zara, Mike has a list of fabulous sponsorship deals with brands including Pueris CBD, Dominoes, Amazon Prime and online trading platform, UFXMarkets.

The publication also reported that he is a popular booking for after-dinner speeches, where he talks about his rugby career.

Stepping away from sport, the former rugby star also has a company Kimble Trading, of which he is the director. The business operates as a professional services automation provider and contributes to Mike's reported six-figure salary.

Mike appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2022

Unlike his adoring wife, Mike has dabbled in the world of reality TV and made headlines last year when it was announced that he would be starring in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here where he landed himself in the final.

His TV appearances don't stop there as he was also spotted taking part in Bear Grylls' Mission to Survive where he was hospitalised after a head injury on the show which aired in 2015.

The rugby star also appeared on Mission Survive with Bear Grylls

Bear exclusively told HELLO!: "Whether it was people getting stung by bees or half drowning or Mike had to be hospitalised at one point because he got hit on the head by a piece of wood really hard so he had to have a few stitches."

ZARA WEDDING: Why Zara Tindall kept her maiden name for five years after royal wedding

DATE NIGHT: Zara and Mike enjoy spontaneous double date night with Storm and Ronan Keating

Mike is also an avid podcaster on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, podcast where he discusses all things rugby with his pals James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.