Zara Tindall's go-to waterproof coat is selling out fast

Zara Tindall launched her clothing edit with British lifestyle brand Fairfax & Favor last week, and her stylish waterproof coat has caused mass sell-outs.

The 43-year-old launched the four-piece line last week as a collaboration on the Odyssey outerwear 2024 collection with MUSTO.

© Fairfax & Favor Zara attended the launch party for the collaboration

The MUSTO outerwear line includes a longline waterproof coat, a longline puffer, a waterproof jacket, and a puffer jacket. Each of the pieces combines style and practicality with a hooded design, while being waterproof and windproof to protect from the elements.

One piece has been a particular favourite - the Odyssey Waterproof Coat. The longline number features a cosy insulated design, with a fleece-lined collar for added comfort and a removable hood. Perfect for throwing on whenever you leave the house, the stylish coat will be a staple in any autumn/ winter wardrobe.

Zara's MUSTO Odyssey Waterproof Coat © Fairfax & Favor £395 AT MUSTO

While it's already sold out on the Fairfax & Favor site, the coat is thankfully still available on Musto – but it's likely to go soon.

Speaking on the bestselling coat, Zara said: "It’s great being back in a coat based on one of Musto’s historic designs. This coat is the ideal length, with handy leg straps to stop it blowing in the wind, I feel super protected from the elements and know I’ll be nice and dry come the depths of winter."

Zara attended the launch party for the new clothing line last week, and the royal looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of white skinny jeans and a matching white T-shirt, paired with a form-fitting denim blazer and white trainers. Speaking with sports presenter Nicole Brown at the event, the former olympian revealed that she has been wearing the MUSTO brand since childhood.

"I'm very lucky to have been in the MUSTO family for such a long time," the mother-of-two revealed. "I think my mother probably introduced us to MUSTO, but it was always a staple of our wardrobes."

© Fairfax & Favor Zara's four-piece line has almost sold out

Whether you're heading out on dog walks or popping to the shops, a waterproof coat with a hood is an essential for every season. Some can definitely compromise on style, but Zara's MUSTO coat will pair perfectly with everything from jeans and trainers to dresses and boots, and the gold button detailing give an ultra-luxe finish.

The longline number may be worth the investment if you're looking for a coat that you can buy now and wear forever. Practicality is at the focal point of the design with its handy deep pockets and elasticated leg straps to protect even the strongest of winds.

Zara's everyday coat is guaranteed to sell out, so if you want to shop the stylish essentials for the new season, you'll need to act fast.