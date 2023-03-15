Mike Tindall's incredible horse racing gamble that made the news Zara Tindall is a champion equestrian and her husband enjoys the sport, too

As well as being a medal-winning Olympic equestrian, Zara Tindall is a fan of horse racing, like many other members of the royal family.

Her husband, former rugby star Mike, also enjoys a day at the races – although it doesn't always go his way.

In fact, the dad-of-three invested in one particular horse on a whim, not knowing how things would turn out.

Back in 2014, Mike hit the headlines after investing a whopping £12,000 in a share in a horse called Monbeg Dude. Despite being a 40/1 outsider, the horse finished in third position in the Grand National that year, earning the couple £105,000.

A clearly excited Mike tweeted at the time: "Holy [expletive] I'm lost for words and emotions. All I can say is yes the dude!!!!!"

The victory was even more exciting because buying a share wasn't planned. "We were only there by chance," Mike told the Guardian.

The couple enjoys horse racing

"We wanted to be involved and have a bid on a horse, but not to come away with one. All these things fell into line. We're under no illusions how lucky we are.

"People have invested a lot of money to try to get contenders into this race, they've spent massive amounts of money, so it's good from the story side of it that you can have a 12 grand purchase and the last lot of the night that no one really wanted."

While he loves the gee-gees now, the star didn't grow up going to horse races, although he always enjoyed the Grand National, as he admitted in the interview.

Zara and Mike tied the knot in 2011

He said: "Growing up, I never really went to any races or anything to do with horses very much but you knew that come April every year you always had a sweepstake at home, and you always had a bet whatever age you were.

"You'd pick a horse and it's one of those memories that do stand out, because you know that you've watched every single Grand National really."

