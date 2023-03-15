Zara Tindall's loved-up display with husband Mike as they share kiss at Cheltenham Festival Mike and Zara Tindall are regulars at the races

Mike and Zara Tindall looked as in love as the day they married, as they stepped out for the second day of Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

The couple, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this July, were pictured holding hands and sharing a kiss as they arrived at the Gloucestershire racecourse.

As ever, equestrian Zara, 41, looked chic in a checked Rebecca Valance coat with a striking blue hat by Juliette Milinery. And you can check out more of her racing style in the video below…

Meanwhile, former rugby star Mike, 44, looked smart in a grey suit and a blue tie which complimented his wife's ensemble.

The couple also made a statement as they attended the opening day of the Festival, with Zara sporting a bespoke pair of earrings.

The Tindalls share a kiss at Cheltenham Festival

Mike and Zara are regulars at the annual Cheltenham Festival, with Zara becoming a director at the racecourse in 2020.

In fact, the dad-of-three invested in one particular horse on a whim, not knowing how things would turn out.

Back in 2014, Mike hit the headlines after investing a whopping £12,000 in a share in a horse called Monbeg Dude. Despite being a 40/1 outsider, the horse finished in third position in the Grand National that year, earning the couple £105,000.

Zara and Mike are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

The Tindalls were also joined on Ladies Day by the Queen Consort, who presented the trophies to trainer Willie Mullins, jockey Paul Townend and owner Tony Bloom as Energumene romped to victory in The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

Ian Renton, managing director of Cheltenham Festival, speaking ahead of the race said Camilla had already won one bet.

Queen Consort Camilla attended Ladies Day

"I think she is having a very enjoyable time," Mr Renton said.

"She enjoys horse racing. I am aware she has had one winner already today.

"It is hugely important that the royal family continue to support racing."

