Mike Tindall confirms third series of podcast with incredible announcement The former rugby star is a co-host for The Good, The Bad and The Rugby

Mike Tindall's fans were incredibly excited as the former rugby ace confirmed that the podcast he co-hosts would be returning for a third series.

Mike is one of the three hosts of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby alongside former player James Haskell and sports presenter Alex Payne. The announcement played on the podcast's title with a Western-movie themed poster, that featured the main cast in cowboy hats with cowboy-themed clothing, a motif carried over for the show's guests.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall take daughters Mia and Lena to see Queen's coffin

The poster also had a large number '3' in the centre, with the co-hosts seen laughing and having a good time with one another.

Mike reshared a post with the news on his Instagram Stories, while the caption for the post read: "The @goodbadrugby stable for Season Three. S3 Episode 1 - 28.9.22. Search GOOD BAD RUGBY on all your favourite platforms."

One fan commented: "Love this. Looking forward to it," while a second opined: "Try and get Christian Cullen on," and a third simply said: "Wild boys."

Mike will soon be returning to his podcast

The announcement came shortly after the Queen's state funeral, which was held on Monday 19 September.

Mike, alongside his wife, Zara Tindall, and the pair's eldest daughter, Mia, were all guests at the solemn occasion.

Following the Queen's burial on Monday evening, Mike took to Instagram with a poignant post. He reshared a post that showed a lone bagpiper playing in honour of Her Majesty.

The rugby star attended the Queen's state funeral

The former rugby player has previously opened up about his interactions with the Queen on the podcast, saying: " I did get sweaty palms. I think anyone would. She's such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her. I'm way more comfortable now, but… it's been a journey."

The sports star later credited the Queen for being an "amazing woman". He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."

