Prince William and Princess Anne just faced a friendly bit of competition

The Princess Royal faced a bit of healthy competition from her nephew, Prince William, over the weekend as Scotland took on Wales in the Guinness Six Nations.

Princess Anne, 72, who has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986, was among the spectators at the match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 40, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and while he wasn't in the crowd at the weekend, he and wife Kate took their son, Prince George, to his first match last February.

Sadly, there was disappointment for William, as Scotland were victorious over Wales in a 35-7 record win.

Anne wrapped up warm in a matching coat and trousers, accessorising with a yellow and blue tartan scarf, which paid tribute to Scottish rugby player, Doddie Weir OBE, who passed away in November 2022.

It comes after the Princess Royal teamed up with her son-in-law, Mike Tindall, for a cause close to his heart.

Anne started the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation Charity Cycle Ride at Kingsholm Rugby Ground in Gloucester last Wednesday, which saw a team of familiar faces from the world of rugby cycle 555 miles in two days to deliver the match ball to the Scotland vs Wales match.

Mike is a faithful supporter of the cause, and at the start of the year took to Instagram to encourage his followers to take part in a six-week charity challenge to raise awareness of and money for Motor Neurone Disease research in honour of Doddie Weir.

