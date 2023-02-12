King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's first official photo in new roles spotted The monarch and his wife are preparing for their coronation in May

An eagle-eyed royal watcher has spotted what is believed to be a new official photo of the King and Queen Consort, the first of the couple since they took on their new roles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to Twitter, fan account @rexregbrit shared a screenshot from King Charles' meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy which appeared to show a framed photo of the royal pair placed on a table in the background.

It showed Charles in a black suit and Camilla in a blue dress, and seemed to have been taken on the same day as the State Banquet in November.

WATCH: Lorraine weighs in on King Charles' rumoured tell-all interview

Loading the player...

Mr Zelenskyy paid a surprise visit to the UK earlier this week, where he met with the King as well as with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister announced that the UK will expand its support for Ukraine, including training pilots to operate of NATO-standard fighter jets as well as marines as part of Britain's commitment to "stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come".

Last year, the President issued a heartfelt message of thanks to the now-Prince and Princess of Wales, personally thanking them for their support amid Russia's invasion.

I just noticed on the table behind His Majesty (during an Audience with the President of Ukraine) was an official portrait of The King and Queen!



Appears to have been taken during the State Banquet for the President of South Africa. Really hoping to see it in full form! pic.twitter.com/7HAxOS2afi — 𝕽𝖊𝖝 𝖊𝖙 𝕽𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖆𝖊 (@rexregbrit) February 12, 2023

The photo was placed on a table among other keepsakes

He told his millions of Twitter followers: "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph."

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton make important visit to learn about the Ukraine relief effort

Prince William and Kate previously shared a personal tweet in support of Ukraine, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

The King and Queen Consort admiring flowers laid for the late Queen

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

SEE: King Charles makes first big change to Sandringham following the Queen's death

MORE: The touching story behind King Charles' coronation emblem revealed

The royal couple met President Zelenskyy and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2020 and the Princess of Wales then held an audience with the First Lady at Buckingham Palace last year.

LISTEN to the latest royal news:

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.