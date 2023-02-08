Mike Tindall greets Princess Anne with a kiss in new photos The I'm a Celebrity star has a great relationship with his mother-in-law, the Princess Royal

As he proved during his time in the jungle for I'm a Celebrity, Mike Tindall enjoys a close relationship with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

The star greeted the Princess Royal affectionately on Wednesday as the two of them met for a sporting occasion close to the dad-of-three's heart.

At the first leg of the Doddie Cup 555 Ride, the former rugby player was photographed kissing his wife Zara's mum on the cheek.

WATCH: Mike Tindall had to walk away from Princess Anne after hilarious blunder

Loading the player...

The sporting event is named after the late Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir who tragically died from motor neurone disease in November at the age of 52.

Aiming to raise funds for motor neurone disease research, the ride will see a team of familiar faces from the world of rugby cycle 555 miles in two days to deliver the match ball to the Scotland v Wales Six Nations game.

Mike is a faithful supporter of the cause, and at the start of the year took to Instagram to encourage his followers to take part in a six-week charity challenge to raise awareness of and money for Motor Neurone Disease research in honour of Doddie Weir.

Mike greeted his mother-in-law with a kiss

The 44-year-old said: "Doddie Aid is back...I've just signed up and re-downloaded the Doddie Aid app. "It's basically a six-week challenge.

SEE: Mike Tindall divides fans with latest social media post

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tindall reveals why he'd never do Strictly Come Dancing - and it's all to do with Zara

"Get as much mileage as you can, sign up as a family, encourage the families to get out there and do their miles, all raising money for the great man who obviously sadly passed away a couple of weeks ago.

Princess Anne was in good spirits at the event

He finished by saying: "It's a massive year for him. It's a year to honour him as much as we possibly can.

"Hope you can all join in raise huge amount of money for such a great cause. Let's do it together. Let's do it positive. It's great. Exercise is great for the brain as well as the body. Enjoy that and start off in the right way".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.