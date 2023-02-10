The touching story behind King Charles' coronation emblem revealed The coronation of King Charles III will take place on 6 May

King Charles' coronation is just months away and more details about the historic event have been revealed, including the emblem.

The emblem that will be used by the King and Queen Consort, has been designed by Sir Jony Ive and his art collective, LoveForm. The central idea behind the emblem is the celebration and symbolisation of the monarch's new rule, but Sir Jony has revealed that there's a touching story behind the intricate design.

The beautiful emblem has been designed to reflect the King's love of the natural world as well as the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

The flowers featured are the English rose, the Scottish thistle, the Welsh daffodil and the Northern Irish shamrock, and they're all entwined with one another in the colours of the Union Jack and make up the shape of the St Edward's Crown.

During the coronation, Charles will be crowned with the historic crown.

Speaking of the story behind the emblem, Sir Jony explained: "It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.

The emblem will be used throughout the coronation

"The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."

The coronation emblem will be seen all across the nation in the build-up to the ceremony, including at the central events in Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

The emblem was designed by Sir Jony

The coronation is expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

There will be some major differences from his late mother, the Queen's coronation back in 1953, with the ceremony expected to cost a lot less and with a much shorter guest list.

The late Queen's coronation was attended by 8,250 guests, whereas only 2,000 have been invited for the new monarch.

