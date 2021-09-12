Kate Middleton's positive impact on little Mila Sneddon revealed - EXCLUSIVE The five-year-old and her mother spoke to HELLO!

Mila Sneddon, the five-year-old little girl with a rare form of blood cancer who stole the Duchess of Cambridge's heart when they met in May, has posed for exclusive pictures for HELLO! magazine as her mother Lynda tells of the positive impact Kate has had on her daughter.

READ: Kate Middleton wows in bubblegum princess dress as she keeps sweet promise to little girl

Speaking exclusively from the family home in Stenhousemuir, Scotland, Lynda told HELLO! how welcoming Kate was to her daughter when they met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after the Duchess had chosen to feature a picture of Mila in her Hold Still photography project.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton keeps her promise to wear a pink outfit for little girl

"I can't put into words how remarkable the Duchess of Cambridge has been," said Lynda.

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in new photo as she launches Hold Still book

"She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila. There were challenges, because of all the Covid restrictions and wearing masks, but she said she wanted to give Mila a big hug."

Of the impact of the visit on Mila she said: "I think any kid that can get the chance to go to a proper palace and experience what Mila experienced that day is significant."

Mila's mum Lynda spoke about her encounter with the Duchess of Cambridge

Mila, who has undergone intensive chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia since November 2019, was even given silver service for a bowl of Rice Krispies when she mentioned she was hungry during her visit.

"They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl and silver jug. I told her, 'You're going to come down to earth with a huge bump when we get home and you ask for your Rice Krispies tomorrow'."

Mila has now launched her own charity campaign, Scoot in September, which encourages people to raise funds and awareness for Blood Cancer UK by posting pictures of their loved ones.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.