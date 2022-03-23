Kate Middleton always has to pack this outfit when on tour - but we hope we never see it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

During her Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour of the Caribbean with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has been turning heads in an array of stunning outfits, all of which have been carefully selected ahead of time. Bringing the sunshine with her colourful Royal Tour wardrobe, the Duchess has stunned in a striking 1950's dress, a sunshine yellow dress by Roksanda and *that* mesmerising metallic The Vampire's Wife dress.

However, there is one far less colourful outfit that will have been packed by the royal, that we will hopefully not have see. As per royal protocol, all members of the family must wear black as a mark of respect if anyone is to die while they are overseas.

Throughout history, the rule has been honoured by various members of the royal family. Back in 1992 when Princess Diana’s father, Lord Spencer, died, the Princess of Wales was away in the Alps skiing with Prince Charles. On their way back, the royal couple followed suit and dressed in all-black attire. This hasn’t always been the case, however.

The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is normally full of colour

When the Queen’s father, George VI, died in 1952, she was in Kenya on safari with Prince Philip, and didn’t have a mourning outfit ready.

As a result, she wasn’t allowed to be photographed until a suitable outfit had been brought to her, as acted out in an episode of series one of The Crown.

A black outfit is always packed during royal tours

William and Kate are in Ireland for a three-day tour. The couple will be spending time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during their trip, with a programme that "will take in Ireland's rich culture, its impactful community and spectacular scenery".

A statement from Kensington Palace ahead of their visit read: "Following Her Majesty the Queen's historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation."

The Queen pictured wearing black after the death of her father, George VI

While William and Kate are away, the royal couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are likely being looked after by their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, while the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also expected to be on hand to help out.

