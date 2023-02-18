How King Charles' coronation will pay special tribute to Prince Philip The coronation will take place on 6 May

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on 6 May and the service promises to be one of history and tradition, while also reflecting the current role of the monarchy in today's society.

Charles has played some hand in some of the decisions that have been made about the ceremony, and in a very personal way he will pay tribute to his late father, Prince Philip. The ceremony will feature various new compositions to mark the occasion, and Charles personally requested the inclusion of Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

WATCH: What will happen at the coronation of King Charles III

Loading the player...

Philip, who sadly passed away in 2021, was born in Greece as part of the Greek and Danish royal families. He was raised as a Greek Orthodox Christian and was baptised at St George's Church in Corfu.

A new coronation anthem will also be composed by legendary musicals composer Andrew Lloyd Webber as part of 12 music pieces that have been commissioned for the ceremony.

MORE CORONATION: King Charles removes controversial item from coronation

Overall, there have been six orchestral commissioners, alongside five choral commissions and a organ commission.

These compositions will be composed by the likes of Iain Farrington, Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O'Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed music for the coronation

The original pieces will reflect the King's love of the arts, and features performs from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

ROYAL NEWS: King Charles authors first book since accession to the throne

ROYAL NEWS: King Charles shares health update on Queen Consort Camilla after Covid diagnosis

Speaking about his role in the ceremony, Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "I am incredibly honoured to have been asked to compose a new anthem for the coronation.

"My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion."

Prince Philip was born in Greece

The coronation is expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

There will be some major differences from his late mother, the Queen's coronation back in 1953, with the ceremony expected to cost a lot less and with a much shorter guest list.

The late Queen's coronation was attended by 8,250 guests, whereas only 2,000 have been invited for the new monarch.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.