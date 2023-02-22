Sophie Wessex given special letter to deliver for King Charles Sophie and Edward are in the Cayman Islands

Sophie Wessex and her husband Prince Edward are currently winning over crowds in the Cayman Islands as part of their latest royal tour.

The couple landed in the Caribbean on Tuesday and have been busy meeting locals and enjoying all that the island has to offer.

They were also tasked with an important job during their visit – delivering a letter on behalf of Edward's brother, King Charles.

The missive is titled: "Message from His Majesty The King on the Occasion of the Visit of Their Royal Highnesses the Earl and Countess of Wessex to the Cayman Islands."

The King sent a message for Sophie and Edward to deliver

It reads: "My wife and I recall with great fondness the warmth of our welcome to the Cayman Islands in 2019 and how inspiring it was to see at first-hand the remarkable development of the Territory over the past few decades.

"Caymanians are rightly proud of their culture and heritage, their modern and dynamic community, together with their determination to protect the environment and grow their economy sustainably."

Charles and Camilla during their visit to the Cayman Islands in 2019

The King concluded: "The Cayman Islands, like all of our Overseas Territories, are much-loved and integral members of the British family and I look forward to strengthening yet further our relationship in the years ahead."

The Cayman Island is a British overseas territory – not a realm – and is therefore considered part of the UK. It is self-governing and has its own government but the UK is responsible for its foreign affairs.

Sophie and Edward have been a big hit in the Caribbean

Martyn Roper, the Governor of the Cayman Islands, welcomed Sophie and Edward in a warm Twitter message. He wrote: "Delighted to welcome TRHs The Earl & Countess of Wessex to Cayman. An opportunity to cement strong links with Royal Family and UK, and showcase what our Islands have to offer."

The couple have been joined on their visit by Captain Andrew Aspden RN, their Private Secretary, and Anabelle Galletley, who is their Assistant Private Secretary.

