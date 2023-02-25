Prince Harry makes subtle personal change amid William's new honour

Prince Harry has held many titles in his lifetime – but his latest may not have been one he ever envisioned for himself.

It comes as no surprise then that Harry has made a subtle personal change on the website for his controversial tell-all memoir, Spare, which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began following its release in January.

In Harry's 'About the Author' bio, it lists his latest accomplishment, describing him as a "bestselling author" alongside other proud titles including "husband, father, and humanitarian".

His full bio reads: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, environmentalist, and bestselling author. He resides in Santa Barbara, California, with his family and three dogs. His memoir, Spare, was published on January 10th, 2023 and is the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time."

The change comes amid King Charles III bestowing the new title of Earl of Chester onto his eldest son, Prince William.

Many royal fans are now asking whether Charles will officially change Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Archie and Lilibet's titles on the royal website from "Master" and "Miss" to Prince and Princess ahead of his coronation on 6 May.

Prince Harry divided opinion with his memoir

Meanwhile, Harry will soon take centre stage again as on Friday he announced an international livestream event with Penguin Random House on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Harry will join Dr. Gabor Maté, a renowned speaker and bestselling author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, who is known for his trauma, addiction, stress, and childhood development expertise.

The duo will take part in an intimate conversation where they will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing, before answering questions from the audience, which can be submitted when registering for the live event.

Ticket information, pricing, and more details about the event can be found on: PrinceHarryMemoir.com

