Princess Kate rewears coat from pregnancy with Prince Louis - royal fans have questions

The Princess of Wales was a vision in red to attend the Wales vs England Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Princess Kate, 41, wrapped up warm in a striking red and cream houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker, featuring tailored long sleeves, smart lapels, a double-breasted buttoned design and a tweed texture as she was spotted singing the Welsh national anthem. Kate has several statement coats in her sartorial archive, but do you recognise her famous patterned outerwear? See if you recognise it from the clip below.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks beautiful in red to sing Welsh national anthem

The mother-of-three famously wore the red-and-white wool coat back in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

While many royal fans were left enchanted by her figure-flattering attire, others were left wondering if the Princess was trying to make a statement by recycling her former maternity wardrobe.

The Princess of Wales wore a striking Catherine Walker coat dress

"Here’s hoping for another Wales baby… I can’t have been the only one who noticed Princess Catherine wore a coat from when she was pregnant with Prince Louis?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"So cool to see Princess Catherine wearing a coat she wore when pregnant with Louis," added another fan, as third wrote: "She is glowing in that fabulous coat."

Back when she was expecting her third child, Princess Kate stepped out in the luxurious piece during a visit to the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, to hear about Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges.

The royal last wore the coat in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis

It seems her houndstooth ensemble caused just as much of a stir at the Six Nations as it did when she first wore it…

Has the Princess of Wales addressed baby number four?

Prince William and Princess Kate are already doting parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - but Kate has not officially closed the door on another addition to the Wales family.

Back in February 2022, the Princess, 41, admitted she felt "broody" as she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and joked that her husband William, worries about her working with under-one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children together

Despite the royal mum's confessions, William has appeared to rule out baby number four.

William and Kate first became parents in July 2013, welcoming Prince George at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrived at the same hospital two years later, followed by their second son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

