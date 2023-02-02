Princess Kate and her kids: 6 times royal mum was totally over it! Royal parenting is no easy feat! See cute photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

As parents, we all know what it's like when our children misbehave in public – it can be exhausting and pretty embarrassing too.

So spare a thought for royal mothers like the Princess of Wales who has to keep her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in line when they are on show for millions to see.

From tantrums and poking out tongues, to sulking and generally not doing what they are told, Princess Kate has to deal with tough behaviour from her brood just like us – and sometimes she looks totally over it. Kate, we relate!

In the photos below, the royal mother-of-three looks just a little fed up…

The time Prince Louis was super cheeky

Kate and William's youngest child Louis made quite a name for himself at the late Queen's Platinum Pageant celebrations in June 2022 – and seem to have got his mother's back up too.

In this snap, mum Kate looked at the end of her tether with her son who kept pulling faces at his parents.

The time Prince Louis misbehaved on the balcony

Remember this? Princess Kate didn't look too impressed with her son Louis pulling faces during the special fly past at Trooping the Colour in June 2022 to celebrate the late Queen's birthday. We bet he got a talking to afterwards.

The time Princess Charlotte looked very bored

We doubt mother Kate was very happy about her daughter's bored expression with her head in her hands in this picture.

The pair were pictured watching the England v India Women's hockey match during the Commonwealth Games in August 2022. We're not sure that Charlotte was loving it!

The time Princess Charlotte poked her tongue out

It's rare we see Charlotte be so cheeky but she seemed to be having a ball poking her tongue out in August 2019 at Cowes, on the Isle of Wight. Her royal mother seems to be smiling through gritted teeth.

The time Prince George got a telling off

We don't know what was going on in this photo but it's clear that Princess Kate was not best pleased with her eldest son.

The snap was taken at the wedding of Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton to her now husband James Matthews in Englefield Green, England in May 2017.

The time Princess Kate 'had a word' at Trooping the Colour

Balcony appearances with young children must surely be a fraught affair for royal parents and it looked like mum Kate had a tough time of it with her son George back in June 2017. We bet they were all glad to get back inside afterwards!

