Questions over future of Princess Marie-Chantal's family after rare interview

It's been six weeks since King Constantine of Greece passed away at the age of 82.

In the aftermath, his heartbroken family, including Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife Princess Marie-Chantal, have been left to mourn their patriarch – and also make some important decisions about the future.

Now Pavlos has shared his view on his family's ties with Greece and his own role as head of the Greek royal family in his very first interview since the death of his father.

Asked about his new position, Pavlos told French magazine Point de Vue: "I inherited this role from my father, not associated with any responsibility at the state level, just at a family level.

"My role will be … to be a good example to the family. We will continue to be united and keep strong ties with our country."

Pavlos's interview was arranged to coincide with the 40th day since Constantine's passing. The 55-year-old took the opportunity to thank the people of Greece for their support.

"I would thank the Greek people for the respect they have shown to my father and to us," he said. "Whether people are royalists or not does not matter. They paid tribute to a historical figure, a part of Greek history. On behalf of my family, I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal have been married since 1995 and together share five children: Maria-Olympia, 26, Constantine Alexios, 24, Achileas-Andreas, 22, Odysseas Kimon, 18, and Aristidis-Stavros, 14.

The couple currently live in New York – but following Constantine's death, it has been reported that they might relocate to live in Greece permanently.

That question still remains, however. Pavlos would not confirm either way but did say he wants to spend more time in his homeland.

King Constantine, who reigned from 1964-1973 when the monarchy was abolished, had been suffering with heart and mobility problems before he died.

During his eulogy at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, Pavlos said his father ascended to the throne during a difficult period. He said: "This is not the end, father. You will live forever in our thoughts and hearts."

