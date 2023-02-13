Sarah Ferguson 'delighted' as she shares exciting news with fans ahead of Valentine's Day Sarah, Duchess of York has penned several children's books

Sarah, Duchess of York has had plenty of happy news lately, with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, being given a new patronage, and her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, celebrating her son August's second birthday just weeks after announcing her second pregnancy, which you can see in the clip below.

The 63-year-old shared another exciting announcement on Monday as she uploaded a new photograph to her Instagram account, showing the Duchess holding up a copy of Emma Denny's book, One Night In Hartswood.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August shows off adorable dance moves in birthday video

Loading the player...

"Dear Readers, after the resounding success of last year’s Duchess of York Historical Book Club, I am beyond delighted to be bringing you a brand-new series for 2023!" Sarah revealed in the caption, "Featured in this year’s series are a range of authors whose historical romance novels are breaking new ground in the genre, be it through unconventional storytelling, representing marginalised voices in compelling and nuanced ways, or telling compelling tales of love against the odds."

NEWS: Queen Consort Camilla pulls out of royal visit due to 'seasonal illness'

She continued: "From Emma Denny's extraordinary medieval queer romance of two men choosing between duty and love; to Vanessa Riley’s astonishing epic saga of the first Queen of Haiti, who was exiled to Europe after the death of Henry I and spent her life forging a new path for herself, her children and her country: there is a romance for every reader here.

"After receiving such wonderful feedback from readers, our chosen books from the Mills & Boon Historical Series are from authors including Laura Martin, Melissa Oliver and Virginia Heath. Prepare to be whisked away to the world of fake engagements, opposites attract and a battle to save the crown!"

Sarah shared news that her book club would be making a return

Sarah then shared details of how her fellow book club readers could get involved by following her Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as the Mills & Boon website.

Since her divorce from the Duke of York in 1996, the Duchess has authored several books for children and adults, as well as producing films and TV programmes.

As well as the Budgie The Little Helicopter and her Little Red series for children among many, the Duchess released her first novel, Her Heart For A Compass, in 2021. A second book, A Most Intriguing Lady, is due for release this year.

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.