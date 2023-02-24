Sarah Ferguson all smiles as debate over Royal Lodge continues Sarah is the doting mother to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson took to social media with a heartwarming post on Friday to mark the harrowing one-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

The former royal, 63, shared a photo of herself in the midst of a charity visit for her trust, Sarah's Trust, as she appeared to visit a choir of blind children who fled the devastation. She also shared an image of an incredible brooch she was given by Ukranian refugees she met whilst visiting Budapest.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Today is the one-year anniversary of Russia’s appalling full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war has caused the biggest forced migration in Europe since WW2. We must stand by Ukraine and its people till peace returns.

"My charitable foundation @Sarahs_Trust_ will continue to do all it can do help. I have visited border towns in Poland three times and taken in articulated lorries loaded with aid from generous donors.

"I was particularly inspired by the choir of blind students I met who had fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Poland. They told me harrowing stories of leaving their families behind to flee. It was a privilege to bring them for a special trip to the UK at Christmas.

"I am proud to be wearing this brooch of the Kalyna today, given to me by some Ukrainian Refugees in Budapest.

The update was posted during an ongoing decision as to where, Prince Andrew, who currently resides with his ex-wife at Royal Lodge, will live since the King shared plans to tighten his allowance which came from the Duchy of Lancaster, previously belonging to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah and Prince Andrew moved into Royal Lodge in 2004

In 2003, Prince Andrew signed a 75-year lease which agreed he would pay £250 a week for to reside at the royal property but since the change to his finances, it may not be sustainable.

The former husband-and-wife duo have lived at the property since 2004, and recently welcomed the Queen's beloved Corgis into their royal abode.

The royal leases the home from the Crown Estate, and this agreement was established with a £1million one-off payment.

