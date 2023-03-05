Queen Consort Camilla dubbed 'terrific fun' in new TV appearance The Queen Consort appeared on the Antiques Roadshow on Sunday

The Queen Consort was dubbed "terrific fun" as she appeared on BBC One's Antiques Roadshow on Sunday.

Camilla, 75, joined Fiona Bruce and the team last September during one of her final outings as the Duchess of Cornwall. See a preview of her appearance on the show in the clip below...

WATCH: The Queen Consort appears on Antiques Roadshow

The then Duchess recorded the show at the Eden Project in Cornwall last September, just days before her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Queen Consort brought two personal items to share with the show's experts. The first item was a rare snuffbox from the Royal Collection made from Cornish silver, mined just 40 minutes from the filming location.

The Queen Consort is a fan of the show

She also brought along a copy of Gray's Elegy in a Country Churchyard, with its binding done in 1899 by the Guild of Women Binders.

Later in the episode, the Queen Consort attempts to guess the true purpose of three unusual items offered up by jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn.

Among the items is a piece of rock crystal, a silver plaque decorated with a pair of eyes and two jewelled arrows.

Camilla and Fiona have a go at guessing the mystery object

Host Fiona Bruce said of Her Majesty: "The Queen Consort was just terrific fun. She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme and chat to everyone.

"The members of the public that came along with their items that day got a bit more than they bargained for as they had no idea The Queen Consort was coming!

"Her Majesty got stuck into our Antiques Roadshow games, though 'Guess the Mystery Object' had us both stumped."

The presenter also discussed with Camilla her close connection to the Eden Project and her support for The Big Lunch, a charity based at the Cornish site which encourages people to come together with their local community to share a meal.

The episode will air on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

