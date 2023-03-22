How the Prince and Princess of Wales have prepared George, Charlotte and Louis for King Charles's coronation Prince George is reportedly set to play a very special role at the coronation

With King Charles's May coronation fast approaching, new details regarding the historic royal spectacle are starting to emerge.

The event is set to be a family affair steeped in tradition while simultaneously reflecting modern Britain. On Queen Consort Camilla's side of the family, her five grandchildren have reportedly been asked to carry the coronation "canopy" under which their grandmother will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The royals enjoying a skiing holiday

As for the monarch himself, King Charles's immediate family will be out in full force. We can expect to see the Prince of Wales kneeling down to "pay homage" to his father, while Prince George is reportedly set to play a very special role in the proceedings. But nine-year-old George isn't the only grandchild on Charles's side poised to dazzle the nation.

New reports this week suggest that his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will also be tasked with an all-important role.

The young royals are expected to take part in the coronation

We don't know the specific details but The Times suggested Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join their parents in the coronation procession to Buckingham Palace.

Ahead of the highly anticipated royal event, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the young royals' most notable moments in the spotlight including royal weddings, state funerals and Queen Elizabeth II's majestic Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Keep scrolling to discover just how Prince William and Princess Kate have best prepared their brood for King Charles's big day...

Trooping the Colour

Taking place each year, Trooping the Colour is most certainly a highlight in the royal family's calendar. The public celebration marks the monarch's official birthday and sees the royals assemble at Buckingham Palace to witness a spectacular military display involving 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

Prince Louis got stuck in

The event is very much a family affair filled with light-hearted moments and plenty of mischief. While the senior royals are undoubtedly the centre of attention, we can always count on the young royals to provide some particularly memorable moments.

Four-year-old Louis was thrust into the spotlight from an early age. The youngster made his Trooping debut in 2019 alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And despite his tender age, little Louis spread joy with his zealous royal waving. Adorable!

The youngsters were on top form

Back in 2018, Princess Charlotte successfully navigated her rollercoaster emotions as she accompanied her mother on the royal balcony. The then-three-year-old experienced a minor slip on the balcony which saw her erupt into floods of tears.

Thankfully, Princess Kate was on hand to comfort her little one. Displaying her maternal side, the mother-of-three quickly scooped up Charlotte before gently wiping away her tears.

Princess Kate doted on her daughter

In June 2022, George, Charlotte and Louis made their carriage debut alongside Queen Consort Camilla and their mother, the Princess of Wales.

As they made their way to Horse Guards Parade, the youngsters behaved impeccably, waving to the sea of royal well-wishers who swarmed around Buckingham Palace.

The sibling trio waved in unison

Who do they have to thank for their polished manners? Their effortlessly gracious royal parents and their great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

In 2018, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a crucial role to play in the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On their uncle's big day, George and Charlotte acted as a pageboy and bridesmaid respectively.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked so sweet

Princess Charlotte, who had just celebrated her third birthday at the time of the royal wedding, walked down the aisle alongside Meghan at St George's Chapel, looking like a mini princess in her flowing frock and pretty flower garland.

Meanwhile, Prince George, who was nearly five, fitted the part perfectly in a military-style outfit.

The young royal was all smiles

Just before the bride arrived, the bridesmaids and pageboys were ushered in by the then-Duchess of Cambridge, who helped coax them into their positions with an encouraging hand on their shoulder.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend

During the late Queen's celebratory Platinum Jubilee weekend, the royal kids captured the hearts of the nation with their cheeky antics and affable charm.

George, Charlotte and Louis assembled on the royal balcony

On Sunday, Prince Louis delighted royal fans when he appeared in the royal box for the Jubilee pageant. While George and Charlotte seriously impressed us with their etiquette, little Louis hit the headlines after he shared a new glimpse of his mischievous character.

From busting a few moves, to sticking his tongue out at his beloved mother, the young royal certainly tested his mother's patience.

Little Louis stole the limelight

As for his siblings, Princess Charlotte became the queen of decorum when she corrected Prince George's posture on the royal balcony.

During their three-minute appearance on the balcony, royal fans also witnessed four-year-old Prince Louis perfectly singing 'God Save The Queen.'

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

As the royal family gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Princess Charlotte entered Westminster Abbey alongside their parents. Despite the solemn nature of the historic event, the sibling duo were on their best behaviour.

The late Queen passed away on 8 September

As ever, the Princess of Wales was on hand to watch over her two children. At various points in the day, she could be seen placing a comforting hand on her daughter's back. In the lead up to the emotional service, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte walked hand-in-hand.

The royals were united in grief

The royal couple's youngest child, Prince Louis, did not make an appearance at Her Majesty's state funeral. There is no official rule that states children under a certain age are forbidden from attending the funeral of a Sovereign, though those very young may be permitted to stay at home given the emotional gravity of the historic day.

