How Queen Consort Camilla is set to make history at the coronation

Queen Consort Camilla's crown for the coronation has officially been confirmed, but did you know that the royal is set to make history with her accessory choice? King Charles' wife is due to don Queen Mary’s Crown for the royal affair at Westminster Abbey which will occur on Saturday 6 May, 2023. Yet, the event will also mark the first time in recent history that a royal has reworn an existing crown for a coronation.

The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by the Queen Consort is the first time since the 18th century that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being created, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency. Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the coronation, for details of which you can watch below...

The controversial Koh-i-noor diamond will not feature in the coronation of the Queen Consort, with Camilla opting to reuse the crown it was once set in instead. The famous gem was first set in a cross at the front of Queen Mary’s crown when it was worn at her coronation in 1911 but it was replaced by a replica in 1937 when the original was moved to the Queen Mother’s crown for her and George VI’s coronation.

Queen Consort Camilla will wear Queen Mary's Crown for the coronation

But neither the original nor the replica will be used in the coronation of the King and Camilla in May, with diamonds from the late Queen’s personal collection used instead, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said.

The Queen Consort will pay tribute to the late Queen by replacing the Koh-i-noor with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, all of which were part of her personal jewellery collection.

The coronation will mark the first time in recent history that a royal has reworn an existing crown

The last consort to reuse a crown was Queen Caroline, the consort of George II who wore one belonging to Mary of Modena, consort of James II, in 1727.

Queen Mary's Crown was worn by Queen Mary at the 1911 coronation of George V, her husband. Its design was inspired by the crown worn by Queen Alexandra, consort of Edward VII, in 1902. The Cullinan diamonds were cut from the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found in 1908.

The royal will be crowned in May 2023

Meanwhile, St Edward's Crown, which will be used for the coronation of the King, has now returned to public display at the Tower following the completion of modification work.

The King and Queen Consort's joint coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May. Sunday 7 May will see people gather for a "coronation big lunch," overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

