King Charles and Camilla's love story in photos: From their chance meeting to royal wedding The royal couple started dating in the seventies

The course of true love never did run smooth and that was certainly the case for King Charles III and the Camilla, Queen Consort. It took years for the public to accept Camilla as Charles' new girlfriend and then wife in 2005, following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. But over the decades, fans have warmed to the Duchess and credit her for supporting the future King and becoming his rock.

As King Charles ascends the British throne alongside his beloved wife Camilla, let's take a look at their enduring love story, which started in the seventies...

A chance meeting at a polo match in 1970 marked the beginning of Camilla Shand's relationship with Prince Charles. The two – both aged 23 – began dating, but their romance cooled when the King-to-be was called away on naval duties overseas. He didn't ask his girlfriend to wait for him, and she went on to marry – and have two children – with long-standing admirer Andrew Parker Bowles.

The two remained friends, however. Charles was godfather to Camilla's son Tom, born in 1975, and continued to see his former girlfriend and her new husband on the social scene and polo circuit. While Camilla got settled into family life, Charles found love again with Lady Diana Spencer, whom he went on to marry in July 1981.

Both of their marriages fell into difficulty, however. Camilla divorced in 1995, Charles the year after. There was controversy when Charles admitted he had committed adultery with Camilla while still married to Diana, but she chose to remain silent on the subject.

After the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997, the two kept their blossoming relationship low-key. However, they made their first public appearance together in 1999, at a party at the Ritz Hotel in London.

'Operation Ritz' – as it was dubbed at the time – was orchestrated by the royal's spin doctor, Mark Bolland. Mark was tasked with presenting Charles and Camilla to the world and persuading the public to accept them as a couple. From then on, Camilla made more and more high-profile appearances alongside Charles.

Then in 2002 it became evident they were ready to move further into the spotlight when the first picture emerged of them holding hands.

Three years later came the news many royal watchers had been waiting for. Charles and Camilla were engaged to be married. Charles presented his future wife with a unique art deco style ring featuring a huge square-cut diamond flanked by three diamond baguettes.

The family heirloom was reportedly given to the Queen Mother in 1926 on the occasion of the birth of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth.

The couple's immense joy was evident as they posed for their official wedding photos after tying the knot on 9 April 2005. The bride was elegant in a Philip Treacy hat and full-length porcelain blue silk Robinson Valentine dress with a hand-painted ikat design, hand-embroidered with gold threadwork. During the wedding toast, guests reported that Charles shouted "I love Camilla" as he raised his glass.

Following their wedding, the Duchess of Cornwall has been credited with bringing a joie de vivre to the couple's shared life. And never is that so evident than during their public engagements, when a shared laugh never seems to be far away.

During her time with Charles, Camilla has become an integral and much-loved part of the lives of his sons Princes William and Harry. She was there in 2008 to watch proudly as William was invested with the order of the garter. "We are very grateful for her. She's made our father very happy," Prince Harry has also said of his stepmother.

Camilla has taken on an increasingly prominent public role and is a constant presence on royal tours and trips abroad, such as their visit to romantic Venice in 2009.

In Camilla, Charles has found his soulmate and equal. A witty and intelligent woman, she shares his love of outdoor life and never fails to bring a smile to his face.

Charles and Camilla, pictured in Cornwall, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in April 2020, with Clarence House releasing a sweet portrait of the couple with their dogs, Beth and Bluebell, outside their Scottish home, Birkhall.

