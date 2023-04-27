Princess Kate is low-key in skinny jeans and ASOS cap in new pictures

The Princess of Wales dressed for her active engagements in Wales

The Princess of Wales has been pictured in Wales with her husband Prince William during the royal couple's official visit – and she chose to dress down in skinny cargo pants and an outdoor jacket.

For Kate and William's engagement with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, the Princess unsurprisingly chose to wear a more casual look.

The royal wore a matching coat to her husband bearing the Mountain Rescue Central Beacons logo, also dressing comfortably in walking boots and cosy ankle socks. She added her ASOS tie-dye cap, too – and a pair of drop earrings from another of her favourite high street brands, Accessorize. Sadly, the 'Pearl and Disc Drop Earrings' are already sold out.

SHOP: Cargo pants are trending - here are 8 of our favourite pairs

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales began their two-day visit to Wales on Thursday

Prince William is patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and he and Kate spent the afternoon meeting with the Central Beacons volunteers as they celebrate 60 years of the organisation.

During their time with the team, the Prince and Princess tried out training activities such as abseiling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration. They also met with current volunteers to hear about their roles and experiences of carrying out rescues, in addition to former team members spanning the organisation's 60-year history.

DON'T MISS: What will Princess Kate and other royal ladies wear to the coronation?

WATCH: Look back at Prince William And Kate's royal wedding

The royal couple are set to spend two days in the South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales, in a special trip which comes just before they celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday 29 April.

Later on Thursday, Kate and William will visit Dowlais Rugby Club to spend time and socialise with the mountain rescue volunteers.

MORE: Princess Kate steps out in figure-hugging cargo pants and we've found the perfect £30 lookalike pair

READ NEXT: Princess Kate and Prince William going incognito on secret date nights?