Queen Camilla: Her life in pictures ahead of majestic coronation

The royal is due to be crowned on Saturday 6 May

Queen Camilla is preparing to be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III on 6 May. She is set to make history by opting to re-wear an existing crown for the splendid coronation service in Westminster Abbey.

Her journey – from secretary (Camilla worked at several London firms in the '60s) to King Charles's partner and, finally, Her Majesty – has played out over more than five decades, culminating in her being anointed and crowned as the nation's Queen.

Ahead of her joint coronation, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at Camilla's life in the spotlight before she stepped into her Queen Consort role.

© Getty 4-year-old Camilla with her 3-year-old sister Annabelle Shand

1952: Camilla looked adorable as a bridesmaid aged four with her three-year-old sister, Annabelle Shand. The sibling duo attended the wedding of Jeremy Cubitt and Diana du Cane in St Mark's Church in London on 17 January.

© Getty A young Camilla chatting to Prince Charles

1972: A young Camilla nailed 70s glamour as she paused for a chat with Prince Charles whilst soaking up some polo action.

© Getty Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles wed in 1973

1973: Camilla Rosemary Shand wed Andrew Parker Bowles on 4 July 1973. The couple said "I do" at St. James's Palace, with the bride wearing a pie crust collar white gown with long sleeves and a ruffled hem. The couple went on to welcome two children – a son called Tom and a daughter called Laura. They split in 1995, one year after Prince Charles admitted to committing adultery during his marriage to Princess Diana.

© REX The former couple dressed up to the nines

1985: Camilla and her former husband Andrew looked super sleek as they stepped out for a glitzy book launch event. The future royal looked lovely in a tailored suit which she paired with a slouchy clutch.

© REX Camilla looked lovely in red

1989: Back in 1989, Camilla showcased some serious sartorial flair as she attended an event wearing a bright red dress flecked with dramatic polka dots. Ever the style icon, she teamed her statement frock with some giant gold hoops and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty The mother-of-two is a major style icon

1990: Camilla debuted a spectacular black hat in the early 1990s. For a special event in Hyde Park, the former receptionist donned a chic pillbox hat adorned with iridescent feathers. She looked super sophisticated in a military-style blazer which she wore layered over a ruffled cream shirt.

© Getty Camilla is a huge polo fan

1992: In the early 1990s, Camilla attended the Queen's Cup polo match in Windsor wearing a grey check skirt suit with the most fabulous, padded shoulders. She wore a bright pink T-shirt underneath and accessorised with a trusty leather clutch.

1995: Keen equestrian Camilla was spotted riding in Wiltshire back in 1995. The royal adores the countryside and relocated to Wiltshire following her 1994 split. She bought a stunning property called Ray Mill House and lived there between 1996 and 2003.

© REX The royal shares two children with her former husband

1996: Camilla was photographed with her two children Tom and Laura as they attended a portrait exhibition at the Ritz Hotel.

© Getty Camilla looked regal in blue

1998: The future Queen attended a huge society wedding in 1998 wearing an ultra-chic pastel blue suit, a set of pearls and a wide brim blue hat adorned with delicate white petals. She arrived 20 minutes before Prince Charles who attended the event with his son Prince Harry and Zara Phillips.

1999: Camilla unveiled a second stunning wedding guest look in 1999. Stepping out in London, the mother-of-two looked picture-perfect in a rosy-pink skirt suit complete with a frilled trim and oversized buttons. She wore her hair down loose beneath a matching pink hat. Perfection!

© Getty The Queen Consort boasts an enviable wardrobe

2004: In 2004, Camilla made a bold entrance at the re-opening of the hit ABBA musical Mamma Mia! With Prince Charles by her side, Camilla looked flawless in an aquamarine blue printed dress. She elevated her look with a breathtaking pearl choker featuring a giant blue sparkler.

© Getty Camilla and Charles wed in 2005

2005: Camilla married her second husband Prince Charles in 2005. The royal couple announced their engagement in February 2005 and tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire followed by an official religious blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 9 April.

