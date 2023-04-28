Coronation guest reveals secret rehearsals taking place at Buckingham Palace

King Charles's coronation is now just eight days away...

King Charles's coronation is just over a week away now and one guest has revealed some exciting details in the run-up to the historic day on 6 May.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the full list of people who have ceremonial roles at the Westminster Abbey service.

Former children’s TV presenter, now author and peer, Baroness Floella Benjamin, is tasked with carrying the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove.

Reacting to the news, Baroness Benjamin revealed in a tweet that she had been taking part in rehearsals for the procession at the palace!

"Wish my mum and dad were still here to see me take part in the #Coronation. But I did find a white feather inside Buckingham Palace when I went to rehearsal the procession. So they are spiritually with me," she said.

© Getty Baroness Floella Benjamin will carry the Sovereign's sceptre with dove

Baroness Benjamin told The Telegraph: "I feel honoured and privileged to be part of the historic Coronation ceremony.

"To be selected to carry the Sovereign's sceptre with dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced."

© Getty Baroness Floella Benjamin with then Prince Charles at a palace reception in 2022

The King has also reportedly been practising for his coronation, using staging set up in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace.

Charles will wear two crowns during the coronation service – the Imperial State Crown and St Edward's Crown.

The Imperial State Crown weighs more than 1kg (2.3lbs) and is adorned with 2,901 precious stones, including the Cullinan II diamond, while St Edward's Crown is even heavier at 2.23kg (4.9lbs).

Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Majesty Magazine's Editor Joe Little believes that Charles has been practising wearing the jewels, just like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Find out more and listen to the full episode below…

LISTEN: How King Charles is practising for his coronation

Members of the King's family are also set to have starring roles on the day, with the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, nine, being chosen as one of his grandfather's pages of honour.

Charles's sister, the Princess Royal, will also reportedly be the King's Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, who is entrusted with the monarch's personal safety.

Following the service at the Abbey, Princess Anne will follow King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback and will lead a procession of armed forces personnel, which will number 6,000, The Mirror has revealed.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.