The Queen's best friend Angela Kelly waves goodbye to Windsor home

Angela Kelly is preparing to say goodbye to her Windsor home as she calls time on her living there following the passing of the Queen last year.

Angela and Her Majesty were very close, with Angela believed to be one of her best friends. The royal fashion designer first began working for the Queen in 1994, before becoming her Personal Assistant and Senior Dresser. During the week, Angela shared a photo from her garden as she revealed her plans to move away from the Berekshire town. "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last," she shared.

She also revealed where she was relocating to after a fan asked in the comments. She replied: "I'm moving to the Peak District just further on than Sheffield so not to far away from the family. I will send you the address incase you are passing by.

"My work phone has been disconnected but hopefully you have this one. If not I will get in touch with your office. Looking forward to my New Adventures."

Other fans wished her well, with one saying: "From someone who has admired you SO much over the years, wishing you lots of happiness, wonderful new adventures and much love," while a second penned: "Awwww....this must be bittersweet for you! Wishing you a smooth transition into your new home. Sending you much love."

A third added: "Good bye cottage and river hello to greater times ahead," while a fourth wrote: "While goodbyes are sad, new homes are fun adventures! Good luck on your next journey/adventure."

Angela is set to leave Windsor

Her move away is despite a report in the Mail on Sunday published following the Queen's death last September, that Angela had given her authority for Angela to remain in the home she moved into in the months ahead of the Queen's death in order to be closer to the late monarch.

The pair's close relationship was seen as the Queen made Angela a Commander of the Victorian Order as her Demise Honours List was published.

While other honours are often created by the government of the day, appointees to the Royal Victorian Order are entirely in the gift of the monarch, and are made independently from the government.

