Angela Kelly looks heartbroken as she attends Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey The fashion designer was close confidante of the royal

The Queen's Personal Advisor Angela Kelly looked heartbroken as she attended the late monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

MORE: The Queen's loyal aide Angela Kelly's future at grace-and-favour Windsor home revealed

The dressmaker, who was one of Queen Elizabeth II's most trusted confidantes, joined members of the royal family for the sombre occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Angela Kelly looks heartbroken as she arrives for the Queen's funeral service

Angela, who arrived alongside the Queen's ladies-in-waiting, had a designated seat in the Abbey with Paul Whybrew and Barry Mitford.

Just three months before the Queen's sad passing at the age of 96, Angela was invited to live close to her at Windsor Castle.

The Liverpool-born fashion designer shared a unique relationship with her employer and volunteered to become part of "HMS Bubble" during the first coronavirus lockdown, isolating alongside the Queen and Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle.

GALLERY: Britain pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - best pictures

MORE: The Queen's sentimental wedding secret from Prince Philip to finally be revealed

Angela was a key part of the late monarch's inner circle, working as her Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades.

Angela arrived alongside the Queen's ladies-in-waiting

The Queen's funeral followed four days of lying in state at Westminster Hall, during which thousands of people flocked to the historic building to pay their respects.

After the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor. Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join the Queen.

Angela was a close confidante of the Queen

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George's behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is a very sentimental location for the royal, as it also houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.