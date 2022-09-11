The Queen's loyal aide Angela Kelly's future at grace-and-favour Windsor home revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Elizabeth II had invited one of her most trusted confidantes, Angela Kelly, to live close to her at Windsor Castle only three months before her death on Thursday, at the age of 96.

While questions were raised over whether the Queen's Personal Advisor and Curator would be able to continue living at the grace-and-favour home following Her Majesty's death, it appears Angela's future at the property has been secured.

WATCH: Angela Kelly reads excerpt from her new book

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Queen gave her authority for Angela to stay in the home after her death. The late monarch had also previously granted Ms Kelly permission to secure a three-book deal of memoirs writing about her time working for the royals, with the third book still set to be released.

It was reported in May that the Queen's Personal Advisor and Curator had moved into a suite next to hers at Windsor Castle, and reportedly had a 42 inch TV in her room.

Angela Kelly will reportedly be able to stay in her home at Windsor Castle

The move came two years after the Liverpool-born grandmother-of-four volunteered to become part of "HMS Bubble" during the first coronavirus lockdown – the dedicated team of staff who isolated alongside the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

As the monarch switched to virtual engagements and gave key addresses to the nation, it was Angela who prepared her for the cameras by doing her hair, she revealed in her memoir.

Angela had a very unique relationship with the Queen having worked as her Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades. She was an essential part of the monarch's inner circle and the pair developed a friendship over the years.

"I love the Queen and everything about her," Angela once told The Telegraph. "She has allowed me to become closer to her over the years. I would never overstep the mark and I remain in awe of the Queen."

