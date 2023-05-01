Prince Harry reunited with the royal family - but it's not what you think

The Duke of Sussex will be attending King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on 6 May

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would be returning to the UK for his father, King Charles', coronation on 6 May.

Royal fans will be able to see him reunite with his family before then, however, as his Madame Tussauds wax figure has been moved back into the royal fold ahead of Charles and Camilla's big day.

In pictures, the waxwork of Harry smiles while wearing a black-and-white suit besides his father and stepmother. Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "From today, Prince Harry has officially re-joined The Royal Palace experience at our attraction.

"The temporary move reflects the Duke of Sussex's participation in the coronation and ensures guests will be able to get up close to all members of the royal family attending this once-in-a-lifetime event.

© Getty Prince Harry and King Charles in London in 2018

"His figure will remain in The Royal Palace experience until the end of the coronation celebrations, after which he will take the short trip back to the attraction's Awards Party zone, to stand by his wife's side amongst our Hollywood A-listers."

While Harry will be attending the ceremony, his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain at home in California with the couple's two young children, Prince Archie, who turns four on Saturday, and Princess Lilibet, one.

© PA A wax figure of Prince Harry is moved back onto display alongside other members of the royal family at Madame Tussauds

The Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

© PA Studio Manager Jo Kinsey and artist Claire Parkes work on a wax figure of Prince Harry at Madame Tussauds

Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s charitable foundation, issued a near-identical statement confirming that the Duke will join guests at the coronation.

© Getty The royals at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last year

The confirmation of Harry's attendance follows months of speculation following the Sussexes' Netflix documentary and his tell-all memoir, Spare, in which he laid bare the details of his troubled relationship with the royal family.

