Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: The sweet family connection between new photos

Royal fans were delighted to receive not one but two new photos of Princess Charlotte this week.

On the eve of Charlotte's eighth birthday, Kensington Palace released a photograph of the Princess taken by mum Kate at the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage over the weekend.

Charlotte, who is the image of a young Prince William, is pictured wearing a white and floral embroidered summer dress as she flashes a grin in a white wicker chair.

Princess Kate took this photo of her daughter

Hours later, and a second photo was shared on social media.

The sweet snap shows the young royal wearing a blue and white striped knit from Boden and beaming at the camera as she puts her arms around the family's pet cocker spaniel, Orla.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the social media caption read.

Millie Pilkington captured Princess Charlotte with dog Orla

The second snap of the Princess was captured by Millie Pilkington – who also had the honour of taking the photos of Prince Louis for his fifth birthday in April.

Millie clearly has a good relationship with the Wales family. She acted as William and Kate's private photographer on their 2011 wedding day.

Millie, who is based in Dorset, is one of the UK’s most respected and accomplished portrait photographers.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis was pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate

Royal fans went wild for her fun photos of Prince Louis, which showed the beaming youngster being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his proud mum.

Millie has shared the images of both Charlotte and Louis on her Instagram account, with one follower noting: “Your portraits of both Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have a timeless quality, you capture the spirit of youth and also nature in all its glory.”

© Photo: Getty Images Charlotte and Louis have a sweet sibling bond

A second remarked: “You capture eyes so nicely, there’s something about the way you captured both charlotte and louis’ eyes in both their pictures. so beautiful!!!”

A third shared: “You have such a gift. They're so natural and capture the freedom and spirit of childhood beautifully as well as their personalities.”

Millie, a friend of the Middleton family, previously spoke about the experience of photographing William and Kate on their wedding day.

© Getty Millie had the honour of photographing Prince William and Kate on their wedding day

Speaking at Clarence House the day after the wedding, she said: "They were drawn to each other magnetically throughout the day.

"Their love for each other was so evident. Everyone could see it. They just looked like they had been made for each other. They were buzzing with happiness and seemed to be having the best day of their lives, as indeed we all were."

Asked about the evening, she said: "It became the wonderful, intimate family affair, the family wedding that I photograph all the time."

© Photo: Getty Images Millie spoke about the couple's 'magical' day

She added that Kate was "very sweet". "She said 'If you don't want to photograph in the evening, please don't. Put your camera down, relax, have a good time, you're here as a guest, and enjoy it'.

"But to be a photographer and to be surrounded by that much beauty, the location, all these stunning guests, I couldn't stop, so I photographed all night and to the early hours of the morning."

Asked about the speeches, Millie added: "They were hysterical, absolutely hysterical.

William and Kate were married in 2011

"The evening was buzzing, absolutely extraordinary. The daytime was wonderful - it was very, very relaxing and exciting and spectacular - but the evening was almost more magical.

"The whole thing was incredible. To be there as a guest was amazing but to be there and photograph such a private and fun evening was any photographer's dream."