This sweet M&S kids dress is giving us major Princess Charlotte birthday outfit vibes

How adorable is Princess Charlotte in her just released birthday picture?

The royal portrait, taken by mum Kate Middleton, marks the young royal’s eighth birthday today, May 2, and as a mum of a daughter, I was instantly obsessed with her cuter than cute summer dress.

Princess Charlotte turns eight on Tuesday

The £70 price tag of Princess Charlotte’s Trotters dress (available at John Lewis) is on the pricier side of what I, and most mums I know, would spend on a summer outfit for our little girl. So I tracked down a near identical from Marks & Spencer’s – and it’s only £24.

Just like Princess Charlotte’s birthday dress, this M&S version features delicate blue flowers and a statement collar.

The breezy, sleeveless design is made from pure cotton (an absolute must for the summer months) and made a regular, comfy fit. The sweet style flares out into a twirl-worthy shape, and is available in sizes 2 years to 8 years.

Tu at Sainsbury’s also has a similar style as Princess Charlotte’s, for an even more budget-friendly £13. The supermarket kids dress is made from broderie anglaise, and has an almost identical neckline to Princess Charlotte’s with ruffles aplenty.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her birthday at the weekend with a secret birthday trip to London. According to audience members at the Royal Opera House on Saturday evening, the Princess of Wales took her daughter for an early birthday surprise to watch The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada’s performance of Cinderella.

Princess Charlotte is a style icon, just like mum Princess Kate

Princess Kate, wearing a sold-out Ghost blouse, was seen watching her daughter take to the stage at the end of the ballet, joining the dancers for photographs as she twirled around the stage in a sweet floral tea dress.

Although the ID of Princess Charlotte’s ballet dress is unknown, we think this Boden dress is right up the mini style icon’s street. Princess Charlotte is often pictured in tulle dresses, and Boden’s Embroidered Ditsy Tulle Dress in Provence Pink looks fit for royalty.

Boden is up there as one of Princess Kate’s favourite high street brands, so it would be no surprise if the mum of three chose the British label to kit her daughter out in for her birthday trip.

And just like her mum, Princess Charlotte has previously worn Boden, including unicorn-emblazoned dresses and Breton stripe T-shirts.

